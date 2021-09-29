Retail News

Supply chain organizations pay higher wages and put robots to work

The Wall Street Journal 09/27/2021

High demand, disrupted supply chains and a tight labor market have made this time one of the most challenging ever for logistics organizations. Companies are addressing the present reality by offering warehouse workers and drivers higher pay while using robotics to automate the process and move goods more quickly through the supply chain.

