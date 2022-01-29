Supply chain issues slowed but didn’t stop Apple’s record quarter

Retail News

The New York Times

Apple posted an 11 percent increase in sales and a 20 percent jump in profits during the fourth quarter of 2021, despite having to deal with supply chain disruptions brought about by the pandemic. “We pride ourselves in getting products to customers who really want them, and we try to do that on a fast basis, and so it’s frustrating that we can’t always do that at the speed we would like,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “However, March is better than December, and so there’s some encouraging signs there.”