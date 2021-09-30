Supply chain issues limit H&M’s sales growth

Retail News
Supply chain issues limit H&M’s sales growthReuters 09/30/2021
H&M’s sales in September were slightly above 2020 levels but not as high as they could have been as the retailer dealt with supplies limited due to ongoing supply chain disruptions around the world. The retailer said that profits for the June through August quarter surpassed expectations and were above its pre-pandemic numbers.
