Supply chain disruptions hit Nike right in the sales

Supply chain disruptions hit Nike right in the salesBloomberg/The Seattle Times 09/24/2021
Nike’s earnings exceeded expectations for the quarter ending Aug. 31, but the company’s revenues fell short as supply chain disruptions limited sales volume. The athletic wear brand has seen demand for its products increase, but inventory levels remain flat compared to the same period last year. Further disruption is expected as Nike’s factories in Vietnam remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
