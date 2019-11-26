Supermarkets make fitness connect to help customers shape up

Retail News
Supermarkets make fitness connect to help customers shape upCNN 11/26/2019
Hy-Vee has attached OrangeTheory training gyms to two of its stores. ShopRite has opened a fitness studio offering yoga and other classes for members of its rewards program. These are just two examples of how grocery store operators are looking to connect with consumers interested in improving their fitness levels.
