Super Saturday up decidedly over last year, but shy of 2019

Retail News
Super Saturday up decidedly over last year, but shy of 2019CNBC 12/20/2021
Preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions puts retail store sales numbers on the last Saturday before Christmas 26.3 percent below the same day in 2019, just prior to the onset of the pandemic. Year-over-year, however, traffic rose over 19 percent, said the report. Super Saturday is generally expected to be the second biggest selling day of the year at retail after Black Friday.
