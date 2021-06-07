Subway makes menu changes, upgrades mobile app in comeback attempt

Retail News
Subway makes menu changes, upgrades mobile app in comeback attemptCNBC 07/06/2021
Subway announced that beginning on July 13 it will offer new and improved ingredients that will upgrade a wide variety of sandwiches on its menu. The chain has struggled in recent years and reduced its physical footprint as business has gone to rival foodservice operators. CEO John Chidsey said Subway is making the changes it is because American consumers are “crying out for food innovation” and not getting it.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!