Subway disputes DNA testing results for its tuna sandwiches

A lawsuit was filed in January against Subway claiming that its tuna fish sandwiches didn’t actually contain any tuna. The New York Times decided try a DNA test on Subway’s sandwiches and concluded that the fish was not present. Now, the sandwich chain is saying that the cooking process can make the fish difficult to identify using DNA tests. Subway maintains that it sells “100% wild-caught, cooked tuna” with mayonnaise.