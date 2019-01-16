Study: Robots last on consumers’ list of tech they want to use when shopping

Retail News

Oracle press release

A global study of 1,200 consumers and 400 retail executives found a sizable disconnect between what shoppers want and what retailers deliver, and neither execs nor shoppers express confidence in technologies, such as robots, chatbots, AI and VR, to narrow that gap. In the survey, conducted by Oracle NetSuite in partnership with Wakefield Research and The Retail Doctor, 58 percent of consumers said they are uncomfortable with the way stores use technology to improve personalization in their shopping experience, and 45 percent reported negative emotions when they receive personalized offers online.