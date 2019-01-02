Study claims e-cigarettes can help small percentage to quit smoking

Retail News

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine finds that e-cigarettes are nearly twice as effective as nicotine gum and patches in helping smokers quit smoking. While more successful than alternatives, the success rate of those using e-cigarettes to quit smoking was still low with only 18 percent succeeding. Eighty percent of those who quit using e-cigarettes were still vaping a year after giving up cigarettes.