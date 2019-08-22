Struggling retailers may not survive the next recession

Retail News

The Washington Post

According to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 74 percent of U.S. business economists expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Given the risk, many question whether retailers that have just gotten by or struggled during good times will be able to survive an economic downturn. “If there’s another recession — and I think there will be soon — everyone gets knocked down,” Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School and the former CEO of Sears Canada, told The Washington Post. “The strong get back on their feet. The weak don’t recover.”