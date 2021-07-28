Strong iPhone sales help Apple post record profits

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Apple reported the biggest second quarter profit ($21.7 billion) in the company’s history. The technology giant said sales rose 36 percent year-over-year to $81.4 billion during the quarter. “This quarter saw a growing sense of optimism from consumers in the United States and around the world, driving renewed hope for a better future and for all that innovation can make possible,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “But as the last 18 months have demonstrated many times before, progress made is not progress guaranteed.”