Storytellers needed as English majors become rare

Storytellers needed as English majors become rareThe Washington Post 10/19/2019
The number of students pursuing English as a major in college has fallen 25.5 percent during the years following the Great Recession. The reason is simple. Students believe they are more likely to find employment by pursuing degrees in subjects outside the humanities. The downside to all this is that the need for storytellers within organizations has never been greater than it is now.
