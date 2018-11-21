Stores staying closed on Thanksgiving

Retail News
While Black Friday openings have been moved up to Thanksgiving for many retailers, there are others that are keeping their doors closed such as the three major warehouse chains and home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe’s. Others staying closed on Thanksgiving include:
Stores staying closed on ThanksgivingUSA Today 11/20/2018
While Black Friday openings have been moved up to Thanksgiving for many retailers, there are others that are keeping their doors closed such as the three major warehouse chains and home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe’s. Others staying closed on Thanksgiving include:
American Girl
Barnes & Noble
Bloomingdale’s
Burlington
Crate & Barrel
Dillard’s
H&M
Hobby Lobby
HomeGoods
IKEA
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
REI
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stein Mart
The Container Store
T.J. Maxx