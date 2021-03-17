Stores helped fulfill Dick’s sales growth in 2020

Retail News
Stores helped fulfill Dick’s sales growth in 2020Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 03/16/2021
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 19.3 percent gain in same-store sales during the fourth quarter, driven by a 57 percent jump in online sales. “Seventy percent of the chain’s online sales during the quarter were fulfilled through ship-from-store, in-store pick-up or curbside,” said Lauren Hobart, Dick’s president and CEO.
