Stores bring back sampling with COVID-19 in mind

Retail News
Stores bring back sampling with COVID-19 in mindThe Associated Press/U.S. News & World Report 07/08/2021
Stores are beginning to reintroduce free samples as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in areas where a larger percentage of people are getting vaccinated against the virus. The site of sampling stations is not a return to a pre-pandemic normal, however, as servers wear masks while positioned behind see-through barriers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!