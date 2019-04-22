Stop & Shop reaches tentative labor deal with workers

Retail News

Stop & Shop employees in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island who have been on strike since April 11 are back at work after the grocer and the United Food and Commercial Workers union reached a tentative agreement on a new deal. Members of the three union locals that voted to strike over proposed cuts to healthcare will need to ratify the new contract. The UFCW said the new deal “preserves health care and retirement benefits, provides wage increases, and maintains time-and-a-half pay on Sunday for current members.” The grocer said associates will get to work restocking store shelves as it welcomes customers who went elsewhere to shop during the strike.