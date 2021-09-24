Retail News

Stitch Fix needs to build its non-subscriber base

CNBC 09/24/2021

Stitch Fix has opened up its site to allow non-subscribers to buy clothing and shoes. The company’s Freestyle direct purchase option will take time to build, according to CEO Elizabeth Spaulding. “We are going to be launching many new features, more brands and personalized stores,” she said. “We want to give ourselves time to really make this big transition into becoming the destination for personalized shopping and styling.”

