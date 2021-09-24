Stitch Fix needs to build its non-subscriber base

Retail News
Stitch Fix needs to build its non-subscriber baseCNBC 09/24/2021
Stitch Fix has opened up its site to allow non-subscribers to buy clothing and shoes. The company’s Freestyle direct purchase option will take time to build, according to CEO Elizabeth Spaulding. “We are going to be launching many new features, more brands and personalized stores,” she said. “We want to give ourselves time to really make this big transition into becoming the destination for personalized shopping and styling.”
