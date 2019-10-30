Stitch Fix looks to a more personalized future

Retail News
Stitch Fix looks to a more personalized futureFortune 10/30/2019
More than 3.2 million shoppers annually use Stitch Fix’s subscription service. The company’s CEO Katrina Lake said the company is investing in data collection and analysis. “We are trying to figure out how we can use personalization to deliver more parts of your closet so that you can use those items for all occasions,” Ms. Lake told Fortune.
