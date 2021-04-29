Stimulus checks helped spur U.S. 1Q growth

Retail News
Stimulus checks helped spur U.S. 1Q growthThe Wall Street Journal 04/29/2021
The U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter as millions of Americans received and subsequently spent stimulus checks provided by the federal government. The economy accelerated as the quarter went on as more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19. Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 14 months, the Conference Board reported earlier this week.
Discussions
