Steve Jobs wasn’t all-in on Apple’s mall stores

Apple announced last Friday that it will close two stores at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano and in Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, TX and reopen at the Galleria Dallas. The Plano location was Apple’s third store to open overall and its first in Texas. Originally, Apple founder Steve Jobs was resistant when pitched the idea of mall stores by Mark Master, a developer based in Dallas. Later he agreed and the rest, as they say, is history.