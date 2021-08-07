States sue Google over its App Store fees

Retail News

The New York Times

Attorneys generals from 36 states and the District of Columbia have a lawsuit against Google claiming that the technology giant uses its marketplace dominance to demand exorbitant fees from software developers who sell their products through its App Store. “This lawsuit isn’t about helping the little guy or protecting consumers,” wrote William White, senior director of public policy at Google. “It’s about boosting a handful of major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying for it.”