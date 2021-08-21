States may have taken economic hit when they cut off jobless benefits

Retail News
States may have taken economic hit when they cut off jobless benefitsThe New York Times 08/20/2021
Unemployed consumers who found jobs after the states they live in ended the $300 federal subsidy for unemployment benefits reduced their weekly spending by $145. The modest increase in employment that followed this action by states did not offset the lost spending power. President Biden has encouraged states that opted out of the unemployment program to use other federal funds to continue supporting the unemployed and their local economies.
