States investigate Instagram’s impact on children

States investigate Instagram’s impact on childrenThe Wall Street Journal 11/19/2021
The attorney generals of eight states — California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont — are joining together to investigate Instagram and whether it harms children. “When social media platforms treat our children as mere commodities to manipulate for longer screen time engagement and data extraction, it becomes imperative for state attorneys general to engage our investigative authority under our consumer protection laws,” said Nebraska AG Doug Peterson.
