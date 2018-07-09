State attorneys general investigate fast-food hiring

Retail News

The Washington Post

Eleven state attorneys general have sent letters to fast-food companies including Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Panera and Wendy’s to request information about “no-poaching” agreements between them that restrict or prevent managers from one chain hiring store employees from another. Economists say they such clauses prevent workers from access to higher wages. The U.S. Justice Department has also opened an investigation into the practice.