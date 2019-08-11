Startups deliver with robots on campus

Retail News
Startups deliver with robots on campusThe New York Times 11/07/2019
Kiwi Campus and Nuro are two startups that are using wheeled robots to deliver groceries and meal orders to students and staff on college campuses. Maya Goehring-Harris, associate director of external relations at U.C. Berkeley, is a fan of the service. “I generally don’t leave my desk for work,” she said. “All of a sudden, there was a way for my favorite places to bring food to me rather than having to go walk for 10 minutes.”
