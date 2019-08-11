Startups deliver with robots on campus

Retail News

The New York Times

Kiwi Campus and Nuro are two startups that are using wheeled robots to deliver groceries and meal orders to students and staff on college campuses. Maya Goehring-Harris, associate director of external relations at U.C. Berkeley, is a fan of the service. “I generally don’t leave my desk for work,” she said. “All of a sudden, there was a way for my favorite places to bring food to me rather than having to go walk for 10 minutes.”