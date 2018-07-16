Startup that makes meat from cow cells gets funding

Retail News

The German pharmaceutical firm, Merck KGaA, and Swiss-based Bell Food Group have invested $8.8 million in Mosa Meat. The company based in the Netherlands produces beef from the cells of cattle. It is among the companies racing to transform meat production around the globe. Most Meat is led by Mark Post, a physiologist who debuted the first lab-grown beef in 2013. Mr. Post has said the investments the company has received have enabled it to grow its technology on an industrial scale.