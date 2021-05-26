Startup creates shoes with Black and Brown women in mind

Retail News

Fortune

Rebecca Allen went from working at Goldman Sachs to opening an eponymous shoe brand that offers sophisticated footwear designed with Black and Brown women in mind. For many (white) women, the “nude pump” has always been a staple, living under their desks at work because it just goes with everything,” said Ms. Allen. “For me, however, instead of blending in to balance a patterned dress, every ‘nude’ I found was a pop of color against my brown skin.” Ms. Allen’s company currently sells direct to consumers and has a deal in place to sell its shoes in Nordstrom.