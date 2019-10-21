Stars support Puerto Rican coffee launch following hurricane’s devastation

Retail News
Stars support Puerto Rican coffee launch following hurricane’s devastationFortune 10/21/2019
Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed 80 percent of Puerto Rico’s coffee trees and harvest in 2017. Farmers have been attempting to bring their business back ever since. Nespresso is producing its first-ever, 100 percent Puerto Rican coffee. George Clooney, Nespresso’s brand ambassador, and actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda are the faces behind the limited edition launch.
