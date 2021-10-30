Starbucks workers will hold union elections at three stores

Retail News

The Associated Press/ABC News

Employees of Starbucks working at three stores in Buffalo, NY, can hold elections for a union in November, according to a new ruling by the National Labor Relations Board. The stores would be the first of Starbucks’ U.S. locations to be unionized if workers vote to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, which is backed by the Workers United union, representing workers in foodservice and other industries.