Starbucks workers will hold union elections at three stores

Starbucks workers will hold union elections at three storesThe Associated Press/ABC News 10/29/2021
Employees of Starbucks working at three stores in Buffalo, NY, can hold elections for a union in November, according to a new ruling by the National Labor Relations Board. The stores would be the first of Starbucks’ U.S. locations to be unionized if workers vote to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, which is backed by the Workers United union, representing workers in foodservice and other industries.
