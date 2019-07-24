Starbucks wants to become the cloud king for restaurants

Retail News
Starbucks wants to become the cloud king for restaurantsFast Company 07/23/2019
Starbucks appears to be taking a page from Amazon.com’s AWS division with the launch of a comprehensive cloud-based software suite for the restaurant industry. The coffee giant is partnering with Brightloom, formerly Eatsa, with solutions that manage and administer reward programs, ordering, payments, personalization and other offers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!