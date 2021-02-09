Starbucks wants to address concerns of Buffalo workers looking to unionize

Retail News

Fox Business

Pro-union organizers say they have far more signatures than required to qualify their vote to ratify union representation for workers at three locations in the Buffalo, NY area. In response, Starbucks management, according to Fox News, contends that it believes it can address workers’ concerns that are prompting their action. A spokesperson for the company said Starbucks creates the “space and forums for open and honest conversation as it relates to establishing and maintaining a great work environment.”