Starbucks to give workers a raise

Retail News
Starbucks to give workers a raiseBloomberg/The Seattle Times 10/28/2021
Starbucks announced that it will raise its average pay to nearly $17 an hour. Hourly rates will range from $15 to $23 an hour across the U.S. The chain, which is currently paying a $14 an hour minimum, is seeking to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market. It offers current employees a $200 referral bonus for new workers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!