Starbucks’ new Tie-Dye Frappuccino will go on sale at the chain’s U.S. shops tomorrow and be available for five days or fewer, depending on supplies. The drink, which one Starbucks employee said tastes like banana laffy taffy, follows other colorful drinks from the chain, including the Unicorn Frappuccino and the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino.