Starbucks tells workers get vaccinated or pay for tests

Retail News
Starbucks tells workers get vaccinated or pay for testsABC News 01/04/2022
Starbucks has told its U.S. employees that they must either be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The company has informed workers that they must disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10. The company said the action was being taken for the safety of its workers. Employees choosing to test instead of vaccinate will be responsible for paying for their tests.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!