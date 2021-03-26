Starbucks says ‘sorry’ to Black man asked to wait outside store

Retail News
Starbucks says ‘sorry’ to Black man asked to wait outside storeCBS News 03/25/2021
A Black man at one of Starbucks’ stores in San Jose, CA, said he was asked by the manager to wait outside because the store had reached its customer capacity. The man, Bryce Ward, then watched white customers walk into the store and remain there. Starbucks apologized to Mr. Ward, but said the experience was not about race and that other customers were also asked to wait outside the store.
Discussions
