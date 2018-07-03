Starbucks has a lot of work to do to on racial equity

Retail News

The Washington Post

A report published for Starbucks by Heather McGhee, a distinguished senior fellow at Demos, and Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-council of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, concludes the company needs to undergo a “full-scale racial equity overhaul” to address issues related to diversity and inclusion. The authors, who served on a pro-bono basis, developed the report with the goal of it serving as a guide for, not just Starbucks, but others seeking to address racism and other forms of discrimination within their own organizations.