Starbucks expands Nitro cold brew to all outlets

Retail News

Fox 17 West Michigan

Starbucks has seen a decline in frappuccino sales lately as consumers look for less sugary alternatives. To meet that demand, the company is rolling out nitro-infused cold brew drinks to all of its U.S. stores in 2019. Roz Brewer, chief operating officer for Starbucks says that cold drinks — iced espresso, cold brew and juice drinks — have contributed over 80 percent of company beverage growth over the last two years.