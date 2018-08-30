Retail News

Starbucks’ early pumpkin spice latte rollout lambasted as ‘seasonal creep’

Vox 08/30/2018

For those who look forward to Starbucks’ seasonal pumpkin spice lattes each autumn, an early rollout should be a good thing. Right? This year, Starbucks made the product available on August 28th, the earliest debut yet. Many customers and industry-watchers, however, have taken umbrage, claiming that it’s yet the latest example of the attempts of retailers to extend the holiday season and pull more money, sooner, from customers’ wallets.

