Starbucks decides to fill COO role after all

Starbucks has named company veteran John Culver as its new chief operating officer after having previously said it would eliminate the role following the departure of Roz Brewer to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Mr. Culver presently serves as group president, overseeing Starbucks’ international business. He will become group president for North America once he moves into the COO position, effective June 28.