Starbucks closes two stores where workers sought to unionize

Starbucks is calling the decision to close two stores where workers were seeking to form a union a coincidence. The chain said one of the locations is closing as part of a remodeling effort and will be reopened as a store to the public while the other will be converted into a training center. Starbucks Workers United has said that it believes the store closures were intended to disrupt unionizing activity. “Starbucks split up an entire store that they knew had a strong union majority and prevented them from working together,” said Casey Moore, a Starbucks Workers United worker.