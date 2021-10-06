Starbucks bringing back reusable cups, lets customers bring their own mugs

Retail News
Starbucks bringing back reusable cups, lets customers bring their own mugsCNN 06/09/2021
Starbucks will resume offering reusable cups for customers who plan to consume their drinks in-store. The coffee giant is also allowing customers to bring their own mugs, a practice that was suspended due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Starbucks offers a 10 cent discount on drinks for customers that supply their own mugs.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!