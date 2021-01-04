Retail News

Starbucks agrees to terms with EEOC to settle allegations of racial bias

CNBC 03/31/2021

Starbucks revealed yesterday that it has struck a deal with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over allegations, based on data collected from 2007 through 2011, that the retailer practiced systematic discrimination when it came to promoting store-level workers. Starbucks has agreed to more transparency in its promotion process and in tracking job applications.

