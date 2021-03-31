Retail News

Staples plans to take another run at Office Depot owner

Reuters 03/31/2021

Staples has said that it plans to evaluate “all alternatives” to acquire parts of ODP Corp., the owner of Office Depot and OfficeMax. It’s not clear that what Staples expects to do differently than in its previous attempts to buy the smaller rival, which were ultimately rejected by the federal government over antitrust concerns.

