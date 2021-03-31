Staples plans to take another run at Office Depot owner

Retail News
Staples plans to take another run at Office Depot ownerReuters 03/31/2021
Staples has said that it plans to evaluate “all alternatives” to acquire parts of ODP Corp., the owner of Office Depot and OfficeMax. It’s not clear that what Staples expects to do differently than in its previous attempts to buy the smaller rival, which were ultimately rejected by the federal government over antitrust concerns.
Discussions
