Stanley Black & Decker opening new U.S. plant to make Craftsman tools

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Stanley Black & Decker is opening a new factory in North Fort Worth, TX to manufacture Craftsman tools. The 425,000-square-foot largely automated facility, which is slated to open late next year, will create 500 new jobs. “When we purchased Craftsman 2017 we were determined to revitalize this iconic U.S. brand and bring back its American manufacturing heritage,” Jim Loree, president and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, said in a statement. “From the launch of Craftsman’s refreshed brand identity last year to our announcement of the first new manufacturing facility in many years, we’re demonstrating our continued commitment to grow the brand and bring even more production of these great products back to the United States.”