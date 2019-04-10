Square adds credit card payment option for CBD sellers

Retail News

Forbes

Square is rolling out a program to allow merchants to accept credit cards from customers looking to purchase products with CBD. The rollout, which follows a beta test with merchants, is intended to open up financial services for companies in the cannabis industry. “We believe everyone should be able to participate and thrive in the economy,” Square said in a blog post. “Today, we’re thrilled to launch our CBD early-access program, which allows businesses in the U.S. to sell CBD products on Square quickly, easily, and securely.”