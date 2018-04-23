Sprouts reviewed: A better alternative to Whole Foods

Retail News

Business Insider

Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback shopped her local West Hollywood Sprouts store for a few months before declaring the overall experience superior to Whole Foods. She prefers the “clearly labeled departments,” the reasonable prices on high-quality items such as fresh bottled juices, and discounts on some of her favorite packaged goods. “I’ve found it’s the perfect blend of Trader Joe’s prices and Whole Foods quality,” she wrote.