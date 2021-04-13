Spending patterns will change as more Americans get vaccinated

Retail News
Spending patterns will change as more Americans get vaccinatedCNBC 04/12/2021
Some of the shopping pattern shifts that began as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, such as more online buying, are likely to continue as a greater percentage of the population gets vaccinated and states lift capacity and other restrictions. Younger people are expected to pick up their purchasing and consumers will shift from their pandemic wardrobes to less informal choices.
Discussions
