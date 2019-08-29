Sony Pictures used retro vinyl pop up stores to reach a younger demographic

Retail News

Varitey

To evoke the retro vibe of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” film, Sony pictures opened three pop up stores selling vinyl LPs representing the top 100 albums of 1969. Sony’s location selection was very deliberate: in London’s Soho district they used a former pub where the Rolling Stones once practices. In Berlin, Sony picked the neighborhood where David Bowie and Iggy Pop collaborated. And in Mexico City, the studio teamed with an electronics and record store.