Some wonder if the pandemic will be the end for men’s ties

Some wonder if the pandemic will be the end for men’s tiesThe Wall Street Journal 06/03/2021
Americans adopted a more casual approach to their wardrobes during the pandemic when dressing for Zoom calls. Many menswear retailers bemoan the impact that trend has had on sales of business clothing, specifically ties. The bigger question is whether sales will rebound now that offices are reopening and workers are returning to work.
